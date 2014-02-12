About roulette online at onlineroulette.money

One Dead, Another Wounded in Subic Freeport Hold-Up

By Publisher on February 11, 2014

The lifeless body of security guard Danilo Yap, 23 slumped on the bloodied floor of E-Games online gaming shop on the 2nd floor of 01 Site Buiding near the main gate of the Subic Bay Freeport. SubicBayNewsphoto by Vic V. Vizcocho, Jr.

INVESTIGATORS are baffled by the daring daylight hold-up of an online gaming shop inside the Subic Bay Freeport that resulted to the death of a security guard and wounding of the cashier.

According to Dawn Gonzalvo, 28, manager of E-Games at the 2nd Floor of 01 Site Bldg, near the Freeport’s Main Gate, she arrived at the shop around 2PM today and found the door locked.

Opening  the door with her own key, she found cashier Patrick Fajardo bloodied in a corner with wounds on his hands.

Slumped a few meters away was the lifeless body of security guard Danilo Yap, 23, whose neck was slashed by a sharp instrument, according to investigators.

Blood was all over the shop, indicating a fierce struggle had taken place.

Gonzalvo said three (3) months ago, in October, E-Games was also held-up, prompting management to hire a security guard.

Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Law Enforcement Dept. head Gen. Orlando Maddela said, pending results of the investigations, Fajardo is considered a suspect.

 

Patrick Fajardo, cashier of E-Games at the Subic Bay Freeport, is a suspect in the killing of the security guard in what appears to be an inside job hold-up try. SubicBayNewsphoto by Vic V. Vizcocho, Jr.

Yap’s issued .38 caliber revolver is missing.

The shop’s CCTV recorder was detached and purposely placed in the sink under running water, obviously to destroy evidence it may contain.

  1. Hades says: February 12, 2014

    atleast the suspect was caught

