US Ship in near clash with Chinese Vessel Docks in Subic

by Vic V. Vizcocho, Jr.

The guided missile cruiser USS Cowpens and its officers and crew of over 400 spent Christmas in Subic.

Arriving on 23 December on a 5-day goodwill visit, the ship left 28 December to an undisclosed destination.

USS Cowpens earlier figured in a near clash with a Chinese vessel in the West Philippines Sea, an incident that raised tensions and gained international attention.

U.S. military officials say a Chinese navy vessel harassed the USS Cowpens and tried to force it to stop. The US ship was able to do a maneuver, however, to avoid a collision.

US Defense Secretaty Chuck Hagel has been quoted by US media in a press conference in Washinton as saying “that action by the Chinese, cutting 100 yards out in front of the Cowpens, was not a responsible action. It was unhelpful. It was irresponsible.”

According to U.S. Defense officials, China’s new aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, was in the area during the incident.

China is currently locked in a conflict with the Philippines and other asian countries over territories it claims to own.

Filipinos welcome the increased presence of the US Navy, specially in Subic, which used to be the largest US Naval Base outside the US, as a deterrent to Chinese aggression.