The Executive Committee of the Grand Reunion of former US Naval Base employees on March 16-22, 2014 met with SBMA Law Enforcement Dept. head Gen. Orlando Maddela (seated) as part of preparations for the week-long event, the first in over 20 years since the US pull-out in 1992. Photo shows (L-R) Vic V. Vizcocho, Jr., Execom Public Affairs Officer; Judy Padua, Chair, Program & Invitations; Elsie Cabral, Member; Jack Kingsley, Treasurer/Sgt-At-Arms; Ernie Tawatao, Execom Co-Chair; Cherry Decorinia, Member; Ody Yap, Chair, Joint-Flag Raising Ceremony; and Serg Pulgan, Chair, Sunset Parade Committee. All former employees of Subic Naval Base are welcome to participate in the event.
US Naval Base Workers’ Grand Reunion
By Publisher on November 16, 2013
