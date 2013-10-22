“Former Subic Base Workers’ Grand Reunion”

“A grand reunion of former employees of Subic Naval Base has been set on 16-22 March 2014.

The reunion will be the very first ever of all commands of the former US Base and with the resolution by the Olongapo City Council declaring every third week of March “Former US Naval Base Workers’ Week,” the event will eventually become an annual activity.

Former employees of the US Naval Base, regardless of classification (direct or non-direct hire), and their descendants, including those of the departed, are welcome to take part in the reunion.

The Grand Reunion executive committee is composed by (photo above), Dolly Vibar-Hernane – SRF (Secretary), Edita Espinosa- SRF (Member), Jack Kingsley – Provost Marshall, USFAC (Treasurer), Bobby Flores – Navy Exchange (Co-Chairman), Ernie Tawatao – COMUSNAVPHIL (Co-Chairman), Joven Poblete- MWR (Member), Romy Sitchon – OPM (Committee Chairman), Rolly Esguerra – PWC, Miss Cherry Decorinia. Not in photo is Vic Vizcocho, Jr. – PWC (Public Affairs Officer).

Upper photo shows Co-Chairs Bobby Flores and Ernie Tawatao presenting a certificate of recognition to Kingsley for a P50 K donation to the group’s seed fund. SBNphoto by Vic Vizcocho, Jr.