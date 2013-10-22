About roulette online at onlineroulette.money

“Former Subic Base Workers’ Grand Reunion”

By Publisher on September 28, 2013

“A grand reunion of former employees of Subic Naval Base has been set on 16-22 March 2014.

The reunion will be the very first ever of all commands of the former US Base and with the resolution by the Olongapo City Council declaring every third week of March “Former US Naval Base Workers’ Week,” the event will eventually become an annual activity.

Former employees of the US Naval Base, regardless of classification (direct or non-direct hire), and their descendants, including those of the departed, are welcome to take part in the reunion.

The Grand Reunion executive committee is composed by (photo above), Dolly Vibar-Hernane – SRF (Secretary), Edita Espinosa- SRF (Member), Jack Kingsley – Provost Marshall, USFAC (Treasurer), Bobby Flores – Navy Exchange (Co-Chairman), Ernie Tawatao – COMUSNAVPHIL (Co-Chairman), Joven Poblete- MWR (Member), Romy Sitchon – OPM (Committee Chairman), Rolly Esguerra – PWC, Miss Cherry Decorinia. Not in photo is Vic Vizcocho, Jr. – PWC (Public Affairs Officer).

Upper photo shows Co-Chairs Bobby Flores and Ernie Tawatao presenting a certificate of recognition to Kingsley for a P50 K donation to the group’s seed fund. SBNphoto by Vic Vizcocho, Jr.

 

Comments

Tell us what do you think.

  1. Steve Hoback says: October 22, 2013

    Ernie, Don’t know if you remember me, but I was stationed at COMUSNAVPHIL from 1980 to 1983. Worked up in the Admin Office and a few time at the marriage office. I was a YN1.

    Reply
    • Noemi Ortiguerra Hinojosa says: October 25, 2013

      Hi Steve:

      I remember you. We were at COMUSNAVPHIL Admin Office. I was Noemi O. Pastoral.

      Reply

