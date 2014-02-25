PRC ID RENEWAL AT SM

Professional Regulatory Commission Chairperson Teresita . Manzala (2nd from left) and the Treasurer of the Philippines Roberto B. Tan recently signed the memorandum of agreement between SM and PRC with SM Mart President Jorge T. Mendiola, and SM SVP for Controllership Ricky A. Lim.

WITH the recent tie-up between the Professional Regulatory Commission (PRC), Bureau of Treasury and the SM Department Store, Working professionals can now renew their PRC License while they shopping.

The tie-up was recently formalized in a Memorandum of Agreement signed by the Professional Regulatory Commission Chairperson Teresita R. Manzala and Treasurer of the Philippines Roberto B. Tan with SM Mart President Jorge T. Mendiola and SM Mart SVP for Controllership Ricky Lim at the Mall of Asia Arena Annex Building Auditorium.With this, one can now file and renew his or her PRC License ID at SM Business Centers, which now accept payments for PRC License Renewal.

These include working professionals from 36 different fields Accountancy, Architecture, Veterinary Medicine, Medicine, Engineering (Aeronautical, Marine, Metallurgical, Civil and Chemical and Mining), Geology, Nutrition-Dietitics, Social Work, Criminology, Pharmacy, Dentistry, Midwifery, Psychology, Medical Technology, Nursing, Optometry, Environmental Planning, and Fisheries. Professional teachers, librarians, agriculturists, foresters, marine deck and marine engine workers can now also renew their PRC License ID annually at SM Business Centers. They only have to simply accomplish the PRC License Form with their License Number, Birthdate and Profession at the counter before paying for the Renewal fee. They can pick up their newly renewed PRC License ID after seven working days at the SM Business Centers or have the newly renewed License ID delivered to their respective homes through SM’s courier services.

Over the past few years, the SM Business Center has become a one- stop shop for government services offered by agencies like the NSO, SSS, Philhealth, DTI, and Pag-ibig. The addition of the Professional Regulatory Commission service is another step in bringing these services closer to SM shoppers. SM Business Centers are located at most SM Supermalls.