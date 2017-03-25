Olongapo City’s CCTV Cameras Live on YouTube

Olongapo’s live Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) streaming on YouTube of traffic conditions in various parts of the city has gained wide acceptance among residents and visitors, alike.

“Aside from knowing the prevailing vehicular traffic conditions, the CCTV can also help in solving, even preventing, various forms of criminalities,” Mayor Rolen C. Paulino told Subic Bay News.

“Anybody can go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OLs7B9s8A6s and there, one can monitor what is going on,” he added.

He said that “the CCTV can also be handy before, during and immediately after any, heaven forbid, disaster”

Launched during the city fiesta celebration on Dec. 30, 2016, CCTV cameras are now in place at the Ulo ng Apo Rotonda, Rizal Gate, Unity Rotonda, Sta. Rita-Rizal Ave. Junction and Kalaklan river mouth.

More CCTV cameras are still being installed.

So far, many residents have expressed their positive reception of the project through the YouTube account, which features a live chat room, and various social media sites.