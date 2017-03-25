Central Luzon 3 RPOC sub-committee chairs named

CLARK FREEPORT, Pampanga — Members of the Central Luzon Regional Peace and Order Committee (RPOC) on Friday elected the three governors in the region to head the sub-committees on anti-criminality, internal peace and security and anti-illegal drugs.

The election of the new officers of the RPOC sub-committees was presided by its chairman – Governor Albert Raymond S. Garcia of Bataan.

Bulacan Governor Wilhelmino M. Sy-Alvarado was unanimously elected as anti-criminality sub-committee chairman while Olongapo City Mayor Rolen C. Paulino was appointed as his co-chairman.

The Philippine National Police, meanwhile, was agreed to be the automatic vice-chairman, headed by Police Region-III Director Chief Superintendent Aaron. Aquino.

Pampanga Governor Lilia Pineda, on the other hand, was elected chairperson of the internal peace and security sub-committee while Mayor Ambrosio C. Cruz, president of the League of Mayors in the Philippines-Bulacan, was elected as co-chair.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines led by Major General Angelito De Leon of the 7th Infantry Division of the Philippine Army got the vice-chairmanship.

Meanwhile, Tarlac Governor Susan Yap was elected as chair of the sub-committee on anti-illegal drugs while Governor Czarina D. Umali of Nueva Ecija will serve as her co-chairperson. The said sub-committee will be vice-chaired by Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency led by Region-3 Director Juvenal Azurin.

The three committees are expected to perform their respective duties to maintain peace and order in the region that could help attract more investors and make Central Luzon a more business friendly region. (PNA)