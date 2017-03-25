In The Navy

EAST CHINA SEA. Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Jesse Harris, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), braces himself as an MV-22B Osprey, assigned to the “Flying Tigers” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262, takes off during an air assault exercise. Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes

BUSAN, Republic of Korea.The guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) is moored near the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) in Busan, Republic of Korea. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a western Pacific deployment as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd Fleet. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Z.A. Landers

YOKOSUKA, Japan.gan (CVN 76) take the Navy-wide E-4 advancement exam at James D. Kelly Fleet Recreation Center. Ronald Reagan is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, providing a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nathan Burke

PACIFIC OCEAN .Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) perform a 21-gun salute during a burial at sea. Nimitz committed 16 Sailors, one soldier and one civilian during the first burial at sea ceremony held aboard the ship in more than 2 years. Nimitz is underway conducting a composite training unit exercise in preparation for an upcoming deployment. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Leon Wong