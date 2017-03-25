Manila — The U.S. Embassy in the Philippines congratulates the Philippine National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Anti-Human Trafficking Division for a successful operation resulting in the rescue of nine children and the arrest of Arlene and Emelinda Aringo for offering children for sexual acts in exchange for fees. This operation was undertaken thanks to close coordination between NBI, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Manila, and HSI in Portland, Maine.

This operation was supported by the Philippine Department of Social Welfare and Development and the International Justice Mission, a non-governmental organization.

Arlene and Emelinda Aringo were arrested for violation of the Philippine Republic Act (RA) 9208, Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003 as amended by RA 10364, a no-bail offense.