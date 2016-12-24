MANILA — The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) is still on the search for a Filipino co-host to American emcee Steve Harvey, who will be hosting the upcoming pageant coronation night on January 30, 2017.

Department of Tourism (DOT) Undersecretary for Media Affairs Kat de Castro said that auditions for Harvey’s co-host are still ongoing. She did not mention if there will be a panel of judges selecting the co-host.

De Castro said the organizers will be the one who will make the announcement on this.

MUO previously announced that American model Ashley Graham will be the pageant’s backstage host to give audiences a behind-the-scenes look on the candidates’ preparations.

Graham, through her social media accounts, said that she was excited to join Harvey in hosting the prestigious pageant.

“Excited to join @IAmSteveHarvey at #Miss Universe as backstage host,” Grahan said on her official Twitter account.

Graham is the first plus-size model to appear in an ad in Sports Illustrated magazine’s swimsuit edition.

She is a body activist, regularly invited to speak at high schools and girls’ groups about body image, self-acceptance and female empowerment.

The Philippine hosting of Miss Universe will be a third time for the country. Philippines previously hosted the pageant in 1974 and 1994. (PNA)