Ms. Universe Search for Steve Harvey’s Filipino Co-Host Still On

By Publisher on December 24, 2016

11 Miss Universe bets join media briefing.Eleven Miss Universe 2016 candidates were presented during the media briefing held at the Department of Tourism (DOT) head office in Makati City on Monday (Dec. 12, 2016). They are (standing from left to right) Miss Korea Jenny Kim, Miss China Joyce Li, Miss Vietnam Dang Thi Le Hang, Miss Myanmar Htet Htet Tun, Miss New Zealand Tania Pauline Dawson, Miss Japan Sari Nakazawa, Miss Philippines Maxine Medina, Miss Indonesia Kezia Roslin Cikita Warouw, Miss Malaysia Kiranmeet Kaur Balijeet Singh, Miss USA Deshauna Barber, and Miss Thailand Chalita Suansane. The Philippines previously hosted the Miss Universe pageant twice, in 1974 and 1994. Cost of tickets ranges from USD1,000 (PHP49,700) for VIP seats to USD160 for general admission said Secretary Wanda Corazon T. Teo of the Department of Tourism (DOT) during the media briefing held at DOT head office in Makati City. Selling of tickets for the upcoming Miss Universe pageant on Jan. 30 will start on Dec. 20, with the cheapest at PHP7,900 or USD160. (PNA photo by Ben Briones)

MANILA — The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) is still on the search for a Filipino co-host to American emcee Steve Harvey, who will be hosting the upcoming pageant coronation night on January 30, 2017.

Department of Tourism (DOT) Undersecretary for Media Affairs Kat de Castro said that auditions for Harvey’s co-host are still ongoing. She did not mention if there will be a panel of judges selecting the co-host.

De Castro said the organizers will be the one who will make the announcement on this.

MUO previously announced that American model Ashley Graham will be the pageant’s backstage host to give audiences a behind-the-scenes look on the candidates’ preparations.

Graham, through her social media accounts, said that she was excited to join Harvey in hosting the prestigious pageant.

“Excited to join @IAmSteveHarvey at #Miss Universe as backstage host,” Grahan said on her official Twitter account.

Graham is the first plus-size model to appear in an ad in Sports Illustrated magazine’s swimsuit edition.

She is a body activist, regularly invited to speak at high schools and girls’ groups about body image, self-acceptance and female empowerment.

The Philippine hosting of Miss Universe will be a third time for the country. Philippines previously hosted the pageant in 1974 and 1994. (PNA)

 

