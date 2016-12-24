OCD recognizes responders to the 2016 disasters in Central Luzon

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT ZONE — Office of Civil Defense (OCD) recently conferred the BaKas (Bayaning Likas) Parangal to Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) members, Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices (DRRMOs), and individuals who responded to the 2016 disasters in Central Luzon.

“BaKas Parangal is a Recognition of Merit and Token of Thanksgiving bestowed by the RDRRMC to individuals or group who exerted exemplary and extraordinary acts of selflessness in reaching out to those who are in urgent need of assistance in times of calamities and disasters,” OCD Regional Director and RDRRMC Chairperson Josefina Timoteo said.

RDRRMC members who were cited for being part of the Pre-Disaster Risk Assessment Group in preparation for typhoons Karen and Lawin include the Army 48th Infantry Battalion (48IB), 7th Infantry Division, Bureau of Fire Protection, Department of Agriculture, Department of Health, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of Public Works and Highways, and Department of Science and Technology.

Also, Department of Social Welfare and Development, National Telecommunications Commission, Pampanga River Flood Forecasting and Warning Center, Philippine Information Agency, Police Regional Office 3, Regional Emergency Assistance Communications Team, and Air Force Tactical Operations Group 3.

Special citations were also handed out to the Aurora Provincial DRRMO (PDRRMO), Baler Municipal DRRMO (MDRRMO), Dingalan MDRRMO, and 56th Infantry Battalion for Karen and Lawin operations.

“The individuals who were cited were members of the Rapid Emergency Telecommunications Team, Incident Management Team, and those who served as Liaison Officers at the RDRRMC Operations Center during the height of Karen and Lawin,” Timoteo added.

RDRRMC also honored those who were involved in rescuing construction workers trapped in the Sumag River Diversion Tunnel last August.

They include 48IB, 48IB Alpha Company, Army 703rd Brigade, Air Force 505th Auxiliary Group, Sagip Sierra Madre Environmental Society Incorporated, Bulacan PDRRMO, Norzagaray MDRRMO, Dona Remedios Trinidad MDRRMO, Bustos MDRRMO, Col. Abraham Claro Casis, Lt.Col. Ramil Anoyo, and 1Lt. Giovannie Pagaduan. (PIA 3)