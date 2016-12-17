Homecoming Tribute to Kylie Verzosa Miss International 2016

By Publisher on December 17, 2016

The Subic Bay Freeport and Olongapo City community welcomed Miss International 2016 Kylie Versoza in a homecoming tribute at Harbor Point, Ayala Mall.

Mayor Rolen C. Paulino led well-wishers that filled the mall to the brim as local lass Kylie returned for the first time since winning the coveted international beauty title recently.

Kylie poses with Mayor Rolen Paulino and with Harbor Point Mall Gen. Manager Derrick Manuel. (SBNphoto by Vic Lenin Vizcocho, IV)