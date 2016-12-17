Business Delegation from China in Subic

The Subic Bay Freeport recently hosted a business delegation from Wuhan City, Hubei Province, Peoples Republic of China.

“Thank you for choosing Subic Freeport as part of your business itinerary,” Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) OIC Administrator Randy B. Escolango said during the warm welcome afforded the business delegation. .

The delegation’s trip is an offshoot of the October 2016 State Visit to China of President Rodrigo R. Duterte.

During the “milestone visit,” President Duterte met with President Xi Jinping and later issued a joint statement where both sides acknowledged the centuries-old bonds of friendship of the Filipinos and Chinese people and agreed to continue to make concerted efforts to cement the traditional friendship between the two countries.

The Philippines and China also reaffirmed their partnership and their common aspiration to achieve development and inclusive growth for their peoples.

“It is within this framework of friendship and mutual cooperation that we welcome our friends from Wuhan City,” Escolango said. “It is also within this framework that we will explore possible areas of cooperation in fields of industrial estate development, logistics, manufacturing, petroleum depot, tourism and other related industries,” he added.