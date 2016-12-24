PCGA Gift-Giving Benefits 1,155 SBMA Contractual Workers

SOME 1,155 contractual service (CS) workers of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) were this year’s beneficiary of the annual gift-giving of the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary (PCGA) 111th Auxiliary Squadron.

SBMA’s CS workers do not receive bonuses, allowances and other benefits, which is why we want to cheer them up a little bit in the spirit of the holiday season,” said PCGA Captain Randy Escolango, Director of the 111th Auxiliary Squadron and OIC SBMA Administrator.

PCGA officers and members attended to the CS employees who trooped to the Subic Gym on Thursday between 4PM to 8PM.

“We started the PCGA 111th Auxiliary Squadron gift-giving last year and we decided to make it an annual event,” Escolango said. “This year, we have more than doubled the number of beneficiaries and with God’s grace, we hope to keep on doing this in the many more years to come, he added.

