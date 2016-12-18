No SBMA Board Meeting Before Year End

HOPES for at least one (1) one Board Meeting of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Board of Directors before the year ends under the new government fizzled out with the cancellation of last Thursday and Friday’s (Dec. 15 and 16) schedule.

“Chairman (Martin) Diño did not act on the request to convene the Board of Directors,” SBMA OIC Administrator Randy B. Escolango said, “‘term sheets, contracts and other matters that need board action has piled up… we need the Board to convene.”

According to Escolango the Office of the Government Corporate Counsel (OGCC) has opined that old directors who have not been replaced nor whose resignations have not been acted upon may continue in office in hold-over capacity, thus, there is a Board to convene despite the fact that, save for two in addition to Diño, the president has yet to appoint its members.

Escolango as OIC Administrator is also Ex-Officio member and vice chairman of the SBMA Board, the OGCC said.

Dino has yet to give his reason for not convening the Board, as yet.

Notices have been sent to old Directors Cynthia C. Paulino, Benjamin Antonio III, Joven D. Reyes, Alfonso S.P. Siapno, Ramon Diez Sesdoyro, Raul F. Marcelo, Philip G. Camara and Gerald Sam O. Del Rosario, as well as newly-appointed Directors Benny Antiporda and Stefani Saño. Some confirmed their availability and participation.

Meanwhile, information has reached Subic Bay News that President Duterte has appointed two (2) more SBMA Directors, namely Maria Cecilia Bobadilla-Bitare and Rogelio G. Roque, who are expected to attend the flag-raising ceremony on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016.

-30-