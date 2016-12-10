President Rodrigo Duterte hands over a bouquet of flowers to newly-crowned Miss International Beauty Pageant 2016 Winner Kylie Verzosa who was one of the guests during the Christmas Lighting Ceremony at the Malacañang Palace Grounds. (Photo by King Rodriguez/PPD/PNA)
Christmas Lighting Ceremony at Malacañang
December 10, 2016
