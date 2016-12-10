Ayala Business Club Central Luzon Chapter President Derrick Manuel, SBMA OIC Administrator Atty. Randy Escolango and Marquee Mall General Manager Peachy Atendido cuts the ribbon during thr formal opening of the Ayala Lifestyle Fair 2016: Celebrating Life’s Treasures! SubicBayNewsphoto by Louella G. Vizcocho
Ayala Lifestyle Fair 2016
By Publisher on December 10, 2016
Trackbacks
Websites mentioned my entry.
There are no trackbacks on this entry
Comments
Tell us what do you think.
There are no comments on this entry.