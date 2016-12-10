About roulette online at onlineroulette.money

Special Basic Citizen Military Training

By Publisher on December 10, 2016

SBCMT. (below) Olongapo City Mayor Rolen C. Paulino, SBMA OIC Administrator Randy B. Escolango and B/Gen David Diciano at the opening ceremony of the Special Basic Citizen Military Training (SBCMT) held at Subic Bay Exhibition & Convention Center (SBECC). (lower photo) SBMA OIC Administrator Escolango with AFP officers and trainees.

