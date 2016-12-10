SBCMT. (below) Olongapo City Mayor Rolen C. Paulino, SBMA OIC Administrator Randy B. Escolango and B/Gen David Diciano at the opening ceremony of the Special Basic Citizen Military Training (SBCMT) held at Subic Bay Exhibition & Convention Center (SBECC). (lower photo) SBMA OIC Administrator Escolango with AFP officers and trainees.
Special Basic Citizen Military Training
By Publisher on December 10, 2016
