Recent Posts

1st SBMA Board Meeting In Over 6 Months Set On Tuesday, 24 Jan., 2017

By Publisher on January 23, 2017

1st SBMA Board Meeting In Over 6 Months Set On Tuesday, 24 Jan., 2017

  TWO “hold-over” members of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Board of Directors will… [More]

5 US Ships Welcome New Year in Subic

By Publisher on January 1, 2017

5 US Ships Welcome New Year in Subic

Subic Bay, Philippines  - FIVE (5) US Ships docked and welcomed the new year here… [More]

New SBMA Administrator To Take Oath Jan. 9, 2017

By Publisher on December 31, 2016

New SBMA Administrator To Take Oath Jan. 9, 2017

SUBIC Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Officer-in-Charge (OIC) Randy B. Escolango has officially announced the appointment… [More]

ESCOLANGO CITES VALUABLE ROLE OF HANJIN IN DEVELOPMENT

By Publisher on December 27, 2016

ESCOLANGO CITES VALUABLE ROLE OF HANJIN IN DEVELOPMENT

Shipbuilder Hanjin Heavy Industries and Construction – Philippines (HHIC-Phil) remains the Subic Bay Freeport’s (SBF)… [More]

PCGA Gift-Giving Benefits 1,155 SBMA Contractual Workers

By Publisher on December 24, 2016

PCGA Gift-Giving Benefits 1,155 SBMA Contractual Workers

SOME 1,155 contractual service (CS) workers of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) were this… [More]

Subic Bay News Vol. 9 no. 47 edition

By Publisher on December 24, 2016

Subic Bay News Vol. 9 no. 47 edition

Images of the newsweekly Subic Bay News Vol. 9 no. 47 edition. Pls. click to… [More]

Taiwan-Based Shipping Lines to Increase Port of Subic Operations

By Publisher on December 24, 2016

Taiwan-Based Shipping Lines to Increase Port of Subic Operations

Subic Bay Freeport— Port operations in the country’s premier Freeport is expected to experience increased… [More]

Ms. Universe Search for Steve Harvey’s Filipino Co-Host Still On

By Publisher on December 24, 2016

Ms. Universe Search for Steve Harvey’s Filipino Co-Host Still On

MANILA — The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) is still on the search for a Filipino… [More]

OCD recognizes responders to the 2016 disasters in Central Luzon

By Publisher on December 24, 2016

OCD recognizes responders to the 2016 disasters in Central Luzon

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT ZONE — Office of Civil Defense (OCD) recently conferred the BaKas (Bayaning… [More]

SBMA, Locators Sign Contracts Worth $14.4 Million

By Publisher on December 23, 2016

SBMA, Locators Sign Contracts Worth $14.4 Million

The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) on Wednesday has approved 43 contracts of new investment… [More]