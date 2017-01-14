Recent Posts

TWO “hold-over” members of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Board of Directors will… [More]
1st SBMA Board Meeting In Over 6 Months Set On Tuesday, 24 Jan., 2017
TWO “hold-over” members of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Board of Directors will participate on Tuesday’s scheduled Board meeting, its…
5 US Ships Welcome New Year in Subic
Subic Bay, Philippines - FIVE (5) US Ships docked and welcomed the new year here to the delight of business establishments and…
New SBMA Administrator To Take Oath Jan. 9, 2017
SUBIC Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Officer-in-Charge (OIC) Randy B. Escolango has officially announced the appointment of a regular SBMA Administrator. Speaking at…
ESCOLANGO CITES VALUABLE ROLE OF HANJIN IN DEVELOPMENT
Shipbuilder Hanjin Heavy Industries and Construction – Philippines (HHIC-Phil) remains the Subic Bay Freeport’s (SBF) biggest investor with some US$2.3B in direct…
PCGA Gift-Giving Benefits 1,155 SBMA Contractual Workers
SOME 1,155 contractual service (CS) workers of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) were this year’s beneficiary of the annual gift-giving of…
SBMA, Locators Sign Contracts Worth $14.4 Million
The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) on Wednesday has approved 43 contracts of new investment commitments, as well as renewal of leases…
No SBMA Board Meeting Before Year End
HOPES for at least one (1) one Board Meeting of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Board of Directors before the year…
Diño Questions Authority of Executive Secretary & Sr. Dep. Exec. Secretary
MONDAYS have become quite a spectacle here in the Subic Bay Freeport, thanks to the continuing tiff between Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority…
Subic Bay News Vol. 9 no. 45 edition
Images of the newsweekly Subic Bay News Vol. 9 no. 45 edition. Pls. click to zoom to view
Christmas Lighting Ceremony at Malacañang
President Rodrigo Duterte hands over a bouquet of flowers to newly-crowned Miss International Beauty Pageant 2016 Winner Kylie Verzosa who was one…
Ayala Lifestyle Fair 2016
Ayala Business Club Central Luzon Chapter President Derrick Manuel, SBMA OIC Administrator Atty. Randy Escolango and Marquee Mall General Manager Peachy Atendido…
OGCC: ESCOLANGO IS ALSO VICE CHAIRMAN OF THE SBMA BOARD
AS Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Officer-in-Charge (OIC) Administrator, Lawyer Randy B. Escolango is also OIC Vice Chairman of the SBMA Board,…
Diño Still Defiant Of Malacañang, Escolango Fights Back
SUBIC BAY METROPOLITAN AUTHORITY (SBMA) Chairman Martin B. Diño continues to defy Malacañang’s designation of SBMA OIC Administrator Randy B. Escolango. This…
SBMA Employees Urge Diño To Respect Malacañang On Escolango
THE SBMA Employees Association (SEA) is urging Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority Chairman Martin B. Diño to bury the hatchet and work hand-in-hand…
MALACAÑANG SAYS DIÑO IS NOT SBMA ADMINISTRATOR
MALACAÑANG has finally clarified that Martin B. Diño is not the SBMA Administrator, only Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Please be…
Subic Bay News Vol. 9 no. 43 edition
Images of the newsweekly Subic Bay News Vol. 9 no. 43 edition. Pls. click to zoom to view
Zambales Photography Club (ZPC)
SBMA OIC Administrator Randy B. Escolango was guest of honor & speaker at the launch of the Zambales Photography Club (ZPC) Photo…
Around the PHILIPPINE SEA
The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) transits the Philippine Sea as part of Keen Sword 17. KS17 is a biennial,…
SBMA OIC Administrator Escolango Graces Korean Sports & Music Festival
Working through the weekend, Lawyer Randy B. Escolango, officer-in-charge (OIC) Administrator of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) has endeared himself to the…
Recent Posts
1st SBMA Board Meeting In Over 6 Months Set On Tuesday, 24 Jan., 2017
By Publisher on January 23, 2017
Subic Bay News Vol. 9 no. 51 edition
By Publisher on January 21, 2017
Images of the newsweekly Subic Bay News Vol. 9 no. 51 edition. Pls. click to… [More]
Eisma assumes post as SBMA Administrator and CEO
By Publisher on January 21, 2017
SUBIC BAY FREEPORT— Lawyer Wilma “Amy” T. Eisma has assumed her post as the seventh… [More]
A night of Opera Arias and Zarzuela
By Publisher on January 21, 2017
A night of opera arias and Philippine premiere of selected Spanish and Catalan zarzuelas.
Philippine Coast Guard Personnel Graduate from U.S. Coast Guard Course
By Publisher on January 21, 2017
Manila — A total of 19 Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) officers and staff graduate today… [More]
SM City Olongapo’s Chinese New Year 2017 Celebration
By Publisher on January 21, 2017
In this auspicious year, SM City Olongapo opened its 2017 Chinese New Year celebration with… [More]
New gate in Clark for light vehicles now open
By Publisher on January 21, 2017
CLARK FREEPORT, Pampanga — The Clark Development Corporation (CDC) ordered the opening of a new… [More]
Ensuring nutrition of pregnant women
By Publisher on January 21, 2017
Ensuring nutrition of pregnant women. Department of Health Secretary Dr. Paulyn Jean B. Rosell-Ubial (center),… [More]
Subic Bay News Vol. 9 no. 50 edition
By Publisher on January 14, 2017
Images of the newsweekly Subic Bay News Vol. 9 no. 50 edition. Pls. click to… [More]
Malinis At Ligtas Na Zambales
By Publisher on January 14, 2017
IBA, Zambales —NAGSIMULA na ang paglilinis at rehabilitasyon ng mga lugar sa lalawigan ng Zambales … [More]