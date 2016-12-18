Recent Posts

5 US Ships Welcome New Year in Subic Subic Bay, Philippines - FIVE (5) US Ships docked and welcomed the new year here to the delight of business establishments and…

New SBMA Administrator To Take Oath Jan. 9, 2017 SUBIC Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Officer-in-Charge (OIC) Randy B. Escolango has officially announced the appointment of a regular SBMA Administrator. Speaking at…

ESCOLANGO CITES VALUABLE ROLE OF HANJIN IN DEVELOPMENT Shipbuilder Hanjin Heavy Industries and Construction – Philippines (HHIC-Phil) remains the Subic Bay Freeport’s (SBF) biggest investor with some US$2.3B in direct…

PCGA Gift-Giving Benefits 1,155 SBMA Contractual Workers SOME 1,155 contractual service (CS) workers of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) were this year’s beneficiary of the annual gift-giving of…

SBMA, Locators Sign Contracts Worth $14.4 Million The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) on Wednesday has approved 43 contracts of new investment commitments, as well as renewal of leases…

No SBMA Board Meeting Before Year End HOPES for at least one (1) one Board Meeting of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Board of Directors before the year…

Diño Questions Authority of Executive Secretary & Sr. Dep. Exec. Secretary MONDAYS have become quite a spectacle here in the Subic Bay Freeport, thanks to the continuing tiff between Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority…

Subic Bay News Vol. 9 no. 45 edition Images of the newsweekly Subic Bay News Vol. 9 no. 45 edition. Pls. click to zoom to view

Christmas Lighting Ceremony at Malacañang President Rodrigo Duterte hands over a bouquet of flowers to newly-crowned Miss International Beauty Pageant 2016 Winner Kylie Verzosa who was one…

Ayala Lifestyle Fair 2016 Ayala Business Club Central Luzon Chapter President Derrick Manuel, SBMA OIC Administrator Atty. Randy Escolango and Marquee Mall General Manager Peachy Atendido…

OGCC: ESCOLANGO IS ALSO VICE CHAIRMAN OF THE SBMA BOARD AS Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Officer-in-Charge (OIC) Administrator, Lawyer Randy B. Escolango is also OIC Vice Chairman of the SBMA Board,…

Diño Still Defiant Of Malacañang, Escolango Fights Back SUBIC BAY METROPOLITAN AUTHORITY (SBMA) Chairman Martin B. Diño continues to defy Malacañang’s designation of SBMA OIC Administrator Randy B. Escolango. This…

SBMA Employees Urge Diño To Respect Malacañang On Escolango THE SBMA Employees Association (SEA) is urging Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority Chairman Martin B. Diño to bury the hatchet and work hand-in-hand…

MALACAÑANG SAYS DIÑO IS NOT SBMA ADMINISTRATOR MALACAÑANG has finally clarified that Martin B. Diño is not the SBMA Administrator, only Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Please be…

Subic Bay News Vol. 9 no. 43 edition Images of the newsweekly Subic Bay News Vol. 9 no. 43 edition. Pls. click to zoom to view

Zambales Photography Club (ZPC) SBMA OIC Administrator Randy B. Escolango was guest of honor & speaker at the launch of the Zambales Photography Club (ZPC) Photo…

Around the PHILIPPINE SEA The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) transits the Philippine Sea as part of Keen Sword 17. KS17 is a biennial,…

SBMA OIC Administrator Escolango Graces Korean Sports & Music Festival Working through the weekend, Lawyer Randy B. Escolango, officer-in-charge (OIC) Administrator of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) has endeared himself to the…

Survey: Big Majority Favors Escolango Over Diño As SBMA Administrator To a great majority of respondents, Lawyer Randy B. Escolango is the rightful Administrator and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Subic…