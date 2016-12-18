About roulette online at onlineroulette.money

Recent Posts

5 US Ships Welcome New Year in Subic

By Publisher on January 1, 2017

5 US Ships Welcome New Year in Subic

Subic Bay, Philippines  - FIVE (5) US Ships docked and welcomed the new year here… [More]

New SBMA Administrator To Take Oath Jan. 9, 2017

By Publisher on December 31, 2016

New SBMA Administrator To Take Oath Jan. 9, 2017

SUBIC Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Officer-in-Charge (OIC) Randy B. Escolango has officially announced the appointment… [More]

ESCOLANGO CITES VALUABLE ROLE OF HANJIN IN DEVELOPMENT

By Publisher on December 27, 2016

ESCOLANGO CITES VALUABLE ROLE OF HANJIN IN DEVELOPMENT

Shipbuilder Hanjin Heavy Industries and Construction – Philippines (HHIC-Phil) remains the Subic Bay Freeport’s (SBF)… [More]

PCGA Gift-Giving Benefits 1,155 SBMA Contractual Workers

By Publisher on December 24, 2016

PCGA Gift-Giving Benefits 1,155 SBMA Contractual Workers

SOME 1,155 contractual service (CS) workers of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) were this… [More]

Subic Bay News Vol. 9 no. 47 edition

By Publisher on December 24, 2016

Subic Bay News Vol. 9 no. 47 edition

Images of the newsweekly Subic Bay News Vol. 9 no. 47 edition. Pls. click to… [More]

Taiwan-Based Shipping Lines to Increase Port of Subic Operations

By Publisher on December 24, 2016

Taiwan-Based Shipping Lines to Increase Port of Subic Operations

Subic Bay Freeport— Port operations in the country’s premier Freeport is expected to experience increased… [More]

Ms. Universe Search for Steve Harvey’s Filipino Co-Host Still On

By Publisher on December 24, 2016

Ms. Universe Search for Steve Harvey’s Filipino Co-Host Still On

MANILA — The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) is still on the search for a Filipino… [More]

OCD recognizes responders to the 2016 disasters in Central Luzon

By Publisher on December 24, 2016

OCD recognizes responders to the 2016 disasters in Central Luzon

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT ZONE — Office of Civil Defense (OCD) recently conferred the BaKas (Bayaning… [More]

SBMA, Locators Sign Contracts Worth $14.4 Million

By Publisher on December 23, 2016

SBMA, Locators Sign Contracts Worth $14.4 Million

The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) on Wednesday has approved 43 contracts of new investment… [More]

No SBMA Board Meeting Before Year End

By Publisher on December 18, 2016

No SBMA Board Meeting Before Year End

HOPES for at least one (1) one Board Meeting of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority… [More]